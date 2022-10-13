For many years now, a group of Year 6 pupils have benefited from a week’s holiday at the centre which is funded by The Send A Child to Hucklow Charity.

Last Year’s group wanted to say ‘thank you’ for their holiday and give something back to the centre that other groups of children could benefit from.

They came up with the idea of ‘Booklow for Hucklow’ and asked all the children in school if they had any good books at home that could be donated for other children to read and enjoy, and they collected three bags full.

Pauline Smith (left, trustee from Send a Child to Hucklow) Marie Gash (right, deputy headteacher) and Year 6 pupils.