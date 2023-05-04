News you can trust since 1952
Sutton school welcomes Ashfield MP and former pupil as it officially joins Transform Trust family

To celebrate Woodland View Primary School in Sutton becoming part of the Transform Trust Family Ashfield MP, who is a former pupil of the school, was invited for a visit.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 4th May 2023, 10:06 BST- 2 min read

Ashfield MP, Lee Anderson, was joined by Transform Trust CEO, Rebecca Meredith, for a meet and greet with the Pupil Leadership Team and a tour led by Year Six Head Boy Zachary Haslam and Head Girl Isobelle Housley.

Mr Anderson was presented with a pupil-made card which chartered the journey of the school and its progress.

Following a tour of the classrooms, a group of children from Year 3 and Year six who were selected by their particular interest in politics, invited Mr Anderson for their own version of Question Time.

Ashfield MP, Lee Anderson, visited Woodland View Primary SchoolAshfield MP, Lee Anderson, visited Woodland View Primary School
Ruby Grey, headteacher at Woodland View, said: “We love to welcome visitors from our community here at Woodland View, our children really love to show off their school and their learning and are interested to meet new people and are confident in finding out about them.

“It’s also a privilege to be able to share this special transition for our school with Lee, particularly as he has a very special connection with the school.

“We are one big family here and that is the sense that prevails.

Ashfield MP, Lee Anderson, was given a tour of the schoolAshfield MP, Lee Anderson, was given a tour of the school
"We look forward to achieving great things together and to not only fulfilling but exceeding our potential.”

Mr Anderson said: “This is a really great school. It’s always a pleasure to come back to Woodland View Primary School as it used to be my old school, though it was called John Davis back then.

"It’s got a really special place in my heart. Listening to the children and the staff it looks like it’s definitely got a rosy future ahead, but I will be back to keep a check as these children deserve the very best, although I’m sure the staff and Trust will deliver that to them.”

Rebecca Meredith, CEO of Transform Trust, said: “You only have to step inside the gates of this school and you know that the children are getting something special.

A group of children invited Mr Anderson for their own version of Question TimeA group of children invited Mr Anderson for their own version of Question Time
"From the display boards in the public spaces and the engaging classrooms to the general buzz of energy around the school, it really is a wonderful learning environment.”

