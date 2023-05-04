Sutton school welcomes Ashfield MP and former pupil as it officially joins Transform Trust family

Ashfield MP, Lee Anderson, was joined by Transform Trust CEO, Rebecca Meredith, for a meet and greet with the Pupil Leadership Team and a tour led by Year Six Head Boy Zachary Haslam and Head Girl Isobelle Housley.

Mr Anderson was presented with a pupil-made card which chartered the journey of the school and its progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a tour of the classrooms, a group of children from Year 3 and Year six who were selected by their particular interest in politics, invited Mr Anderson for their own version of Question Time.

Ashfield MP, Lee Anderson, visited Woodland View Primary School

Ruby Grey, headteacher at Woodland View, said: “We love to welcome visitors from our community here at Woodland View, our children really love to show off their school and their learning and are interested to meet new people and are confident in finding out about them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s also a privilege to be able to share this special transition for our school with Lee, particularly as he has a very special connection with the school.

“We are one big family here and that is the sense that prevails.

Ashfield MP, Lee Anderson, was given a tour of the school

"We look forward to achieving great things together and to not only fulfilling but exceeding our potential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Anderson said: “This is a really great school. It’s always a pleasure to come back to Woodland View Primary School as it used to be my old school, though it was called John Davis back then.

"It’s got a really special place in my heart. Listening to the children and the staff it looks like it’s definitely got a rosy future ahead, but I will be back to keep a check as these children deserve the very best, although I’m sure the staff and Trust will deliver that to them.”

Rebecca Meredith, CEO of Transform Trust, said: “You only have to step inside the gates of this school and you know that the children are getting something special.

A group of children invited Mr Anderson for their own version of Question Time

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad