Sutton school celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with cream teas and outdoor disco

And Ashfield District Council’s new Chairman Coun David Walters joined the school staff and pupils for his first civic engagement.

The Academy Transformation Trust Further Education (ATTFE) supplied the school and others with their cream teas.

Coun Walters was joined by Ashfield’s council leader Jason Zadrozny, and was met by headteacher Grant Worthington and senior teaching assistant Fran Marshall and the school’s 335 pupils all in fancy dress.

Councillors David Walters and Jason Zadrozny with headteacher Grant Worthington at Mapplewells Primary and Nursery School's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Coun David Walters, who is the district councillor for the school, said: “It was an amazing afternoon and the children, who were a credit their school had a great time.

"It was so important for me to do my first official engagement in the area I represent and it was great fun. The children were impeccably behaved.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny, who also represents the area on Nottinghamshire County Council, said: "It’s incredibly important that our young people learn about the selfless, amazing job our Queen has done over 70 years. The outdoor disco was a brilliant idea and the kids loved it.”

Grant Worthington, heateacher from the Flying High Trust, said: “Mapplewells is a incredibly popular school. We are at the centre of everything positive in our Sutton Community.