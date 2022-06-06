'Poignant' event in Kirkby as beacon was lit as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The Ashfield’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon Lighting was held at St Wilfrid’s Church in Kirkby and was hosted by The Military and Hospitaller Order of Saint Lazarus of Jerusalem, The Commandery of King Offa.

The beacon was officially lit by the new chairman of Ashfield District Council, Coun David Walters, and Commander of King Offa, Chevalier Mario Rizzardi.

Also attending was vice chairman, Coun Dale Grounds and council leader, Coun Jason Zadrozny.

The group at the beacon lighting including Reverend Kevin Charles and Commander of King Offa, Chevalier Mario Rizzardi.

Prayers were given by Reverend Kevin Charles, the Jubilee Fanfare was played by Tony Wade, The Grand Marshal’s Jubilee Proclamation by Dr The Chevalier David Knox and the officiating and beacon lighting by The Deputy Bailiff of England and Wales and Commander of King Offa, Chevalier Mario Rizzardi.

Her Majesty also sent a letter of thanks that was read out at the ceremony.

Coun Jason Zadrozny said: “This was a wonderful event as Ashfield joined millions across our nation and across the Commonwealth lighting beacons to celebrate our glorious Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Coun David Walters, chairman of Ashfield District Council, lights the beacon, with vice-chairman Coun Dale Grounds

"Our Queen has given her life to serving us and on her Platinum Jubilee it was a fitting celebration to mark her enormous contribution to our country and the wider world.”

Coun David Walters said: The event at St Wilfreds in Kirkby was a beautiful, poignant evening. I was proud to light the beacon.