Sutton runner taking on endurance challenge to support Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People

Martin Beresford, 48, is staging an endurance challenge in collaboration with I’m Not From London music promotions at this year’s Waterfront Festival on Saturday, July 1.

Run to the Beats is a ten-mile route which will start and end at the Canal House venue, taking in the history and heritage of Nottingham.

Money raised at Run to the Beats and the Waterfront Festival will be divided between Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, which cares for young people from Nottinghamshire with terminal and serious illnesses, and Tara’s Angels, which helps and supports domestic abuse survivors and their children.

Martin Beresford will be taking part in Run to the Beat at this year's Waterfront Festival in Nottingham

Running participants will be able to access the music event as part of their registration.

Martin, who works for the Civil Service, has had a long-time commitment to keeping fit and active.

He became more dedicated after applying to take on his first London Marathon in support of his father, Peter, to try and raise his spirits after a traumatic period with debilitating health.

Martin said: “After what my father had gone through over several years, the daunting prospect of running a marathon didn’t seem so off-putting.”

Sadly, Peter, died two months before Martin ran the marathon in 2006, but he still serves as Martin’s greatest inspiration.

He said: “Everything I do is a legacy for my dad and hopefully it will inspire others.

“I started off doing endurance challenges for the bigger, well-known charities, however over the last ten years I have focused predominantly in supporting more local, independent and smaller organisations.

"To know there are mechanisms in place to support them, as well as the additional support that Rainbows brings, restores faith in humanity. The same applies for Tara’s Angels.”

Melanie Bodaly, Partnerships Development Manager at Rainbows, added: “We would like to thank Martin for his continuous support of our charity.

“We hope people will support him by joining in with Run to the Beats or buying tickets for the Waterfront Festival, which promises to be a great day out.”