Police board up Skegby flat after drug dealing concerns

A flat in Skegby has been boarded up by police after repeated complaints about drug dealing, violence and antisocial behaviour.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 25th May 2023, 11:42 BST- 1 min read

The property, in Beechwood Court, Skegby, had been the subject of dozens of complaints by residents and the site of numerous criminal incidents, including a serious assault.

Officers from the Ashfield neighbourhood policing team spent several months gathering evidence before securing a closure order.

The order, granted by Nottingham Magistrates Court on Friday, May 19, bans anyone from entering the property for a period of three months.

A flat in Skegby has been boarded up by police
Anyone who breaches the order, including the previous occupants, will be committing a criminal offence and liable to a fine or imprisonment.

Inspector Jon Hewitt, district commander for Ashfield, said: “This is the latest in a series of local property closures and will not be the last.

“Neighbouring residents endured month after month of misery at the hands of the occupant and their numerous visitors, and we simply not prepared to allow the situation to continue.

“This kind of antisocial and criminal behaviour is a blight on our community and will not be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police.

“Working with our partners in the local council, we will continue to take robust action against people who treat their neighbours with such contempt, and I encourage anyone with similar concerns to get in touch so we can help them.”

Antisocial behaviour takes many forms, from aggressive, noisy or abusive behaviour to neighbourhood disturbances involving drugs or animals.

If you’ve witnessed antisocial behaviour call the police on 101 to report it.