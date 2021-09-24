Throughout November, firms across the country, including Fidler and Pepper Lawyers, which raised £6,680 for the campaign last year, are volunteering their time to write basic wills as part of Will Aid and appointments are now available.

Since being launched in 1988, the campaign has so far raised more than £21 million for its nine partner charities, ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, SCIAF, Sightsavers, and Trocaire.

Peter de Vena Franks, campaign director for Will Aid, said: “The money raised each year is incredibly important for each of our partner charities. It was inspiring to see our committed solicitors, despite all the challenges, continue to volunteer their time to raise vital funds last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon Jacques, chair of Will Aid

“I encourage anyone who does not yet have a will to use this opportunity to protect loved ones and causes close to them, while supporting nine of the UK’s best-loved charities.”

Jon Jacques, chair of Will Aid, said: “We are very grateful to all the solicitors, new and returning, who selflessly volunteer their time to write thousands of wills without their normal fee each year."

Those who wish to book a will can make their November appointments by calling 0300 0300 013 or visiting www.willaid.org.uk.