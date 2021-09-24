Sutton residents urged to take advantage of will writing campaign
Sutton residents are being urged to plan for their future and take advantage of a will writing scheme.
Throughout November, firms across the country, including Fidler and Pepper Lawyers, which raised £6,680 for the campaign last year, are volunteering their time to write basic wills as part of Will Aid and appointments are now available.
Since being launched in 1988, the campaign has so far raised more than £21 million for its nine partner charities, ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, SCIAF, Sightsavers, and Trocaire.
Peter de Vena Franks, campaign director for Will Aid, said: “The money raised each year is incredibly important for each of our partner charities. It was inspiring to see our committed solicitors, despite all the challenges, continue to volunteer their time to raise vital funds last year.
“I encourage anyone who does not yet have a will to use this opportunity to protect loved ones and causes close to them, while supporting nine of the UK’s best-loved charities.”
Jon Jacques, chair of Will Aid, said: “We are very grateful to all the solicitors, new and returning, who selflessly volunteer their time to write thousands of wills without their normal fee each year."
Those who wish to book a will can make their November appointments by calling 0300 0300 013 or visiting www.willaid.org.uk.
Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.