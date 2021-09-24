Coun Tom Smith, county councillor in Rainworth and Blidworth, is calling on businesses to help support the Blidworth detachment of the Nottinghamshire Army Cadets.

Coun Smith said: “There are so few meaningful opportunities for our young people these days, so I think we really need to get behind things like the Cadets to make sure they can long flourish and thrive.

“I’m working to try and secure funding from the council, but obviously that’s only one pot of money, what I’d really like to see alongside this is local businesses really getting behind this group.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Tom Smith (right) is calling for people to support the Blidworth Army Cadets

Craig Williams, head of the Blidworth detachment, said: “I see the Cadets as a fantastic opportunity for children to come and develop a skill set that isn’t taught in main stream education.

“We have had brilliant support in the past and we are extremely grateful to businesses like Sams Workplace Rainworth and Bildworth Parish Council, the Lions, and Lake View Primary School, however the funding we receive is always limited and we are always looking for new areas we can fundraise for our cadets.”

If you are a business that wishes to support Blidworth Army Cadets, you can get in touch at [email protected], or by emailing Coun Smith at [email protected]