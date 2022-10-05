Sutton residents urged to take advantage of money-saving will writing campaign

Throughout November, law firms across the country are volunteering their time to write basic wills in exchange for donations to Will Aid and appointments are now available.

The annual campaign represents great value to the public as the suggested donations, £100 for a single will and £180 for a pair of mirror wills, are lower than most normal solicitor fees.

Firms taking part include Fidler and Pepper, based in Sutton, which was the 10th highest donating firm in 2021, and has raised £52,339 since it first took part in 2011.

Peter de Vena Franks, campaign director for Will Aid, said: “The last couple of years have been exceptionally challenging for people, and the cost-of-living crisis has unfortunately added to that.

“While the challenges may have changed, one thing that remains the same is the importance of having a will in place to protect your wishes. This document can provide support to the loved ones you leave behind, as well as causes close to you through legacies.

“I encourage anyone who does not have an up-to-date will to use this opportunity to get theirs this November, while supporting the life-changing work of our nine partner charities.”

People can find their Will Aid solicitor by entering their postcode on the campaign’s website.