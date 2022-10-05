The Ashfield Careers and Jobs Fair, in association with the Adult Skills Partnership, will be held at the new Kirkby Leisure Centre in Hodkinson Road, Kirkby, on Friday, November 4, between 10am and 3pm.

Whether you’re looking for a new career, fresh role or taking those steps into work, the Ashfield Careers and jobs fair has something for everyone.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “Ashfield District Council’s annual Careers and Jobs Fair is a fantastic opportunity to meet potential employees.

A previous Ashfield Careers and Jobs Fair held at Festival Hall in Kirkby

“This year is our biggest yet and attending could change your life.

"If you are looking to change career, sharpen or add to your skills and training, the Ashfield Careers and Jobs Fair is the place to be in November.

"We have some fantastic exhibitors with the most up to date vacancies and training available in Ashfield.

“These events are key in improving the skills and employment opportunities in the area. The council is working tirelessly to create opportunities in Ashfield.

"Our aim is to decrease the skills gap we have by investing in the future of our area and its residents”