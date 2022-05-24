Ashfield District Council has changed the way it offers free bulky waste collections and residents can now book their one free collection of up to three items throughout the year, with collections based on where they live.

The collections in Sutton will be taking place in June 2022, September 2022, December 2022, and March 2023.

Bookings for collections open two weeks before the collection month and must be made using the online form via Ashfield 24/7 or by calling 01623 450000.

Coun Jason Zadrozny and Coun Samantha Deakin

Coun Samantha Deakin, portfolio holder for Parks, Town Centres and Neighbourhood Services, said: “It is fantastic that Sutton residents can book their free bulky waste collections this month.

"There are four opportunities to access a free collection during the year, so if you don’t have anything for a collection this month, you will have three more opportunities throughout the year.

“We are delighted to be able to continue a free bulky waste collection for a fifth year in a row.

"We know that these collections are a firm favourite of residents, allowing them to safely dispose of excess waste.

"Last year, reports of fly-tipping went down nearly a quarter; it’s because of campaigns like the BIG Spring Clean that we are seeing a huge reduction.”

Bookings for collections in Kirkby will open in June 2022.