Sutton residents calling for action on road being used as a ‘racetrack’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents on Church Street, Sutton, met with Coun David Hennigan to discuss their issues.

Mick Holmes, who lives on the street and has been campaigning for 20 years for the road to be made safer, said: “Our road is an accident waiting to happen.

“People use our road as a racetrack from 5am until late at night.

Dave Hague and Mick Holmes are campaigning for a reduction in the speed limit and other measures to make the road safer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’ve had a series of accidents and unless something is done to police the problem, we might be waking up to a more serious problem.

"Prevention and proactive policing is the key to getting this sorted.”

Dave Hague has lived on Church Street all his life and his wall has been rebuilt several times and he has faced an overturned car close to his house.

He said: “I can’t remember the last time the police proactively took any preventative action.

"This is a beautiful road, only spoilt by the speeding traffic. Seeing an overturned car close to your front garden is frightening, that’s why we need to get to grips with the problem.”

Coun David Hennigan said: “Having spent a significant amount of time on the road, I agree that this is a massive problem that needs fixing.

"Drivers can get away with driving at high speed and we are pushing to get this sorted. The county council needs to act now rather than waiting for something terrible to force their hand.”

Gary Wood, head of Highways and Transport, said: “We’re aware of residents’ concerns about the speed of vehicles using Church Street in Sutton.

“In response to these we have installed ‘30 for a reason’ signs and have recently undertaken a traffic survey on the road.

“As with all speed limits, we rely on road users driving appropriately and respectfully within the limit.

“Where speeding does occur, it is an enforceable offence and as such we advise residents to report this to Nottinghamshire Police.