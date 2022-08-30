Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 86-year-old was reportedly tricked into inviting a man into her home after he convinced her he was selling cleaning products for charity and needed some help.

Officers were called to Chestnut Grove, Mansfield, following reports that the woman had been the victim of a distraction burglary.

Once inside, the man grabbed the woman’s purse when her back was turned.

Officers have released images of a man they’d like to speak to as part of their investigation into the incident

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After he’d left her house a few minutes later, the woman realised her purse, containing cash as well as her bus pass, had been taken.

Police officers have now released images of a man they’d like to speak to as part of their investigation into the incident, which happened at around 5pm on July 14.

Police Investigator Nicola Wiley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a cruel act against an elderly woman who was kind enough to offer her help to someone in need.

“It really is sad to that anyone would ever think to do something like this, but we’re committed to tracking down the person responsible.

“We believe the man pictured may have some vital information that could assist our investigation, so we’d urge him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch with us.