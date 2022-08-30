Elderly woman’s purse stole from home in Mansfield in 'cruel act'
An elderly woman’s purse was snatched from inside her home in Mansfield after a man tricked her into letting him in by claiming to be raising money for charity.
The 86-year-old was reportedly tricked into inviting a man into her home after he convinced her he was selling cleaning products for charity and needed some help.
Officers were called to Chestnut Grove, Mansfield, following reports that the woman had been the victim of a distraction burglary.
Once inside, the man grabbed the woman’s purse when her back was turned.
After he’d left her house a few minutes later, the woman realised her purse, containing cash as well as her bus pass, had been taken.
Police officers have now released images of a man they’d like to speak to as part of their investigation into the incident, which happened at around 5pm on July 14.
Police Investigator Nicola Wiley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a cruel act against an elderly woman who was kind enough to offer her help to someone in need.
“It really is sad to that anyone would ever think to do something like this, but we’re committed to tracking down the person responsible.
“We believe the man pictured may have some vital information that could assist our investigation, so we’d urge him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch with us.
“Any information can be left by calling either the police on 101, quoting incident 556 of July 14, 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”