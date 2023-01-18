1. Blidworth

Blidworth, a village five miles east of Mansfield, boasts a rich history that dates back to the 10th century. With a population of about 4,500, it embraces Old Blidworth, the area around Main Street, and the hamlet of Blidworth Bottoms. Ancient buildings remain, but many of its houses were built in the first half of the 20th century for workers at the former Blidworth Colliery, which closed in 1989. Jordan, of Newton Fallowell, says: "It is one of the smallest places on the list, but that's why it is very desirable.The average house price is attractive -- between £160,000 and £170,000."

Photo: Submitted