We all know the Mansfield and Ashfield area is a great place to live, work and bring up a family.
Its central geographical location, its close proximity to beautiful countryside, tourist attractions and historical landmarks, its proud mining heritage and its busy town centres and attractive villages are all assets not to be scoffed at.
But within the area, where are the most desirable places to put down roots? We spoke to Jordan Mariner, boss of flourishing estate agency Newton Fallowell, of Market Street, Mansfield.
Jordan, who has been in the industry for 20 years, led Newton Fallowell to a prestigious award at the end of last year when it was named the best sales branch in Mansfield of 2022 by customer review site allAgents, so she knows what she’s talking about!
Jordan gave her expert view on some of the area’s property hotspots, as well as how much it would cost you to move there. The 10 cherry-picked places are listed in alphabetical order.
1. Blidworth
Blidworth, a village five miles east of Mansfield, boasts a rich history that dates back to the 10th century. With a population of about 4,500, it embraces Old Blidworth, the area around Main Street, and the hamlet of Blidworth Bottoms. Ancient buildings remain, but many of its houses were built in the first half of the 20th century for workers at the former Blidworth Colliery, which closed in 1989. Jordan, of Newton Fallowell, says: "It is one of the smallest places on the list, but that's why it is very desirable.The average house price is attractive -- between £160,000 and £170,000."
2. Clipstone .
Clipstone is a small village proud of its mining heritage. Its colliery closed in 2003, but its huge pit headstocks, once the highest in Europe, still stand tall. Jordan, of Newton Fallowell, says: "Over the last ten to 15 years, Clipstone has really grown due to the fact that developers are keen to build housing estates in this popular area.The headstocks area has been turned into an events-based location throughout the year and attracts big gatherings, and friendly locals enjoy Vicar Water Country Park in the village, with its trails, wildlife and lake. The average house price is between £170,000 and £185,000." Its population is about 4,800.
3. Edwinstowe
On the edge of Sherwood Forest and close to Center Parcs, Edwinstowe is a large village, where legend has it that Robin Hood married Maid Marian. With a population of about 4,500, it was once on the doorstep of Thoresby Colliery, which was its main source of employment until closing in 2015. Jordan, of Newton Fallowell, says: "This growing village still feels like 1990s England. It is surrounded by acres of woodland, and has a strong local community and a delightful high street. Average house prices are between £195,000 and £215,000."
4. Forest Town
Once a mining village, the Forest Town area in Mansfield is now home to manufacturing, sport and the popular Forest Town Arena, a live music, events and entertainment venue. Taking into account all four of its council wards, its population is around 12,000. Jordan, of Newton Fallowell, says: "It is ideally located between Mansfield and Mansfield Woodhouse, meaning it is extremely popular. Hence, an increase in developments being built locally and lots of new businesses appearing. The average house price is between £190,000 and £200,000."
