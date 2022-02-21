Nichole Bradley, 36, of Brookfield Avenue, Sutton, was given multiple warnings and was subsequently issued with a Community Protection Notice and a £100 Fixed Penalty Notice requiring her to remove the waste from outside her property.

Despite the Council’s Community Safety team’s efforts, she failed to clear the huge build up of rubbish from her front garden which consisted of two sofas, bottles, rotten food and household waste.

On January 28, Bradley was summoned to Mansfield Magistrates Court where she failed to attend.

In her absence Bradley was convicted for breaching a Community Protection Notice issued to her on August 5, 2021 and the Court also granted a remedial order, meaning Bradley is still responsible for clearing the waste by February 25.

She was fined £440, and ordered to pay a £44 surcharge and legal costs of £485.20.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, portfolio holder for Community Safety and Crime Reduction, said: “Nichole Bradley had a disgusting amount of waste in her front garden. This was having a detrimental effect on neighbours and the street in general.

"This is a fantastic result from the Community Safety team who gave her many opportunities to clear her garden to avoid prosecution.”