Chair of Mansfield and Ashfield 2020 business group to step down after three years

Gary Jordan MBE has worked tirelessly over the last three years to increase the visibility of Mansfield and Ashfield (M&A) 2020 within the business community, with the local authorities and with many of the economic and skills groups across the East Midlands during the challenges thrown up by the pandemic.

Mr Jordan said: “After serving for three years on the M&A 2020 board as chair, the time has come for me to step down and allow the next stage of the journey to be undertaken by someone else.

“The Mansfield and Ashfield area, as I have said many times during the last three years, is very resilient and will bounce back, however, businesses will need more and more support and as such fresh faces and fresh ideas will be welcomed as the local economy strives to recover from the pandemic.

“I have been proud to represent the M&A 2020 board, the membership and the local business communities as chair since September 2019 and feel that even when faced with the issues raised by the pandemic, between us all we have done an exceptional job in doing what I consider we are becoming renowned for: that being business support and business/academia collaboration, not simply a great breakfast club.

“The M&A 2020 brand now reaches much further than it has for some time, due to the number of organisations we are currently engaged with in terms of support to business, skills and enterprise and the wider communities of Mansfield & Ashfield that we serve.

“I wish all the best for the future of Mansfield and Ashfield 2020 and the many fantastic businesses across the area.”