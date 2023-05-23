George Quincey, a Year 9 pupil at Sutton’s Quarrydale Academy, was surprised with a visit from one of the bin lorries – featuring his new artwork – at his school on Stoneyford Road.

The bin lorry was joined by Stop Loan Sharks’ mascot Sid the Shark and representatives from Roadvert, as well as Coun Samantha Deakin, Ashfield Council executive member for parks and environmental services,

Working with Roadvert and Stop Loan Sharks, which funded the project from proceeds of crime taken from convicted illegal money lenders, the council challenged children to create a drawing to advertise the dangers of borrowing from illegal lenders.

George with staff and councillors and a bin lorry with his winning design.

Coun Deakin said “The winning drawing is amazing and clearly shows the message we are hoping to portray – don’t take the bait!

“The cost-of-living crisis intensified people’s situations including forcing people to go to unscrupulous and illegal money lenders. We hope these bin lorry covers will remind people there is help available if they find themselves in trouble.”

Craig Fuller, from Roadvert, said: “The standard of artwork made the final decision very tricky – congratulations George.”

George in the cab with Sid the Shark.

Tony Quigley, of the Illegal Money Lending Team, said: “We were hugely impressed with George’s design. It is so important people know help and support is available if they have borrowed from an illegal lender.

“These criminals may pose as your friend, but quickly turn nasty with escalating debts, coercive control and threats.”