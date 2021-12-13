Sutton pub helps raise more than £10,000 for children's hospital

The event raised money for Great Ormond Street Hospital, after their friends’ baby Reggie Oldfield, now one, suffered a cardiac arrest aged just three months.

Money raised will help fund accommodation for parents whose children are undergoing treatment, much-needed medical equipment and lifesaving treatment.

Staff of Life pub, West End, Sutton.

Hollie Orton, Clo Pubs spokeswoman said: “All the team at Clo Pubs are amazed to share that we raised a massive £10,100.05 from all of our staff at head office and across 20 of our pubs.

“We cannot thank the staff, customers and anyone that contributed prizes or donations enough for all of their support and generosity towards this amazing cause for Reggie and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

“It is amazing that we are able to give such a huge amount back to Great Ormond Street Hospital for everything they did for our little boy.”

“Thank you so much to everyone who took part in our charity event.”

One-year-old Reggie Oldfield, pictured when he was nine months.

Other Clo venues include The Hawthorns, Alfreton Road, South Normanton, and Nags Head, Station Street, Kirkby.

