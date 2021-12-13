Sutton pub helps raise more than £10,000 for children's hospital
More than £10,000 has been handed to charity thanks to fundraising at a pub chain – including one of its venues in Sutton.
Family-owned pub chain Clo Pubs raised money across its pubs, including a charity day at the Staff of Life, on West End, Sutton, shortly after it reopened in the summer.
The event raised money for Great Ormond Street Hospital, after their friends’ baby Reggie Oldfield, now one, suffered a cardiac arrest aged just three months.
Money raised will help fund accommodation for parents whose children are undergoing treatment, much-needed medical equipment and lifesaving treatment.
Hollie Orton, Clo Pubs spokeswoman said: “All the team at Clo Pubs are amazed to share that we raised a massive £10,100.05 from all of our staff at head office and across 20 of our pubs.
“We cannot thank the staff, customers and anyone that contributed prizes or donations enough for all of their support and generosity towards this amazing cause for Reggie and Great Ormond Street Hospital.