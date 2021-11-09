Specsavers, in the Idlewells Shopping Centre, has teamed up with the volunteer organisation Edwinstowe and The Dukeries Lions Club, to support people with sight related issues and eye care projects.According to Specsavers Sutton store director Nigel Davidson “In today’s environment re-using or recycling is more important than ever, and so we were keen to explore what options there were for old specs.

"The work that the Lions Club do to sort, grade, recycle and ship specs to those that need them is fantastic, especially as they rely on volunteers to manage much of the process.

Pictured Specsavers store director Nigel Davidson (right) alongside Robert Crampton, President of Edwinstowe and The Dukeries Lions Club.

“I have visited Ghana twice to deliver eye care to those in need, and have experienced first-hand the difference initiatives like this make. We are very much looking forward to collaborating with them.”

Donated specs go to a workshop in Chichester where they are sorted by a team of Lions and volunteers, including the Chichester Lions Club.

They are graded by Medico France in Le Havre before being shipped to eye clinics in places such as Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Ghana, Nigeria, and Nepal.

“Nothing is wasted,” adds Robert Crampton, President of Edwinstowe and The Dukeries Lions Club.

"Materials from specs that are unsuitable for recycling are used to raise funds for the project and funds are also used to support other sight related research and charitable projects around the world.”

Anyone with old or unwanted specs can drop them in the collection bin at the store at Unit 37, Idlewells Shopping Centre.

In line with guidance from the NHS, Specsavers is maintaining Covid safety measures in place, including use of face coverings, PPE and sanitising all testing equipment and frames before and after each use.

Doors are kept open to improve ventilation and although card payments are still preferred, cash payments can be accepted.

Specsavers also operate an Ask The Expert chat function on its website and its RemoteCare service enables customers to speak to an expert via video call or phone.

For more information or book sight/hearing tests call 01623 552456 or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/suttoninashfield.