John Carr, known to all as Jack, was treated to a birthday cake and a card by staff at King’s Mill Hospital as he celebrated his 103rd birthday in the Sutton hospital.

He is the current oldest inpatient at King’s Mill, recovering from pneumonia and is hoping to return home soon.

Despite seeing in his fifth monarch over the weekend, Jack said he was not “too interested in watching the coronation” and joked he would “rather go fishing”.

John Carr 'Jack' celebrates his 103rd birthday with staff at King's Mill Hospital.

Staff decorated Jack’s room with bunting, flags, and balloons, so he did not miss out on celebrating his big day.

Jack, from Farnsfield, was joined by sons, Martin, who is visiting from his home in Spain, and Peter, who lives in Farnsfield.

His sons described him as an “independent spirit” who was always on the go, but had never exercised in his life.

Peter also described his father’s care at King’s Mill Hospital as “incredible.”

Born in 1920, Jack – who has six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren – lived most of his life in Whitley Bay in the Newcastle area before moving to Farnsfield with his late wife in the early 2000s.

Jack served in the Royal Engineers from 1940-46, and was stationed in Madagascar, Kenya and Sudan, where he helped to build landing strips, roads, railways and bridges.

When asked what his secret was to a long life, Jack said: “I was going to say it was no excesses, but that isn’t true, because I was a beer drinker for a long time.

“I liked my white rum, syrup and soda in Madagascar.

“There was no bread or potatoes there, so we ate rice that had ants in it – maybe there’s something in ants.”

Staff nurse Dean Minett, who presented Jack with a commemorative mug to mark King Charles III’s coronation at the weekend, said “it was a pleasure” caring for him.

He said: “Jack is incredible. He’s very motivated and can’t wait to go home.

“He never wants to stay in bed – only to sleep, and he is more mobile than some patients who are 30 years younger.