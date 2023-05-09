Street parties and celebrations - photos show how Ashfield communities toasted to King Charles' coronation
Colourful celebrations lit up towns and villages across Ashfield as the area toasted to the new King.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 9th May 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:59 BST
Communities pulled out the stops to give families a memorable three-day bank holiday weekend, with street parties, picnics and celebrations galore.
Here are some of your highlights from the King’s coronation celebrations.
Page 1 of 3