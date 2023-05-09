News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
2 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
3 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
4 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
6 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
6 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
Janet and Debbie Broadhurst celebrate the coronation at a street party in Teversal.Janet and Debbie Broadhurst celebrate the coronation at a street party in Teversal.
Janet and Debbie Broadhurst celebrate the coronation at a street party in Teversal.

Street parties and celebrations - photos show how Ashfield communities toasted to King Charles' coronation

Colourful celebrations lit up towns and villages across Ashfield as the area toasted to the new King.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 9th May 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:59 BST

Communities pulled out the stops to give families a memorable three-day bank holiday weekend, with street parties, picnics and celebrations galore.

Here are some of your highlights from the King’s coronation celebrations.

The Henstock family enjoying the festivities at Teversal's coronation street party.

1. Street party

The Henstock family enjoying the festivities at Teversal's coronation street party. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Members of the Stevenson family came together with friends and neighbours to celebrate the coronation in Teversal.

2. Coronation day

Members of the Stevenson family came together with friends and neighbours to celebrate the coronation in Teversal. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Mags Pritchard is pictured with Chris and Ian Crew at Teversal's coronation street party event.

3. Party time

Mags Pritchard is pictured with Chris and Ian Crew at Teversal's coronation street party event. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Janet and Debbie Broadhurst celebrating in matching hats at the Teversal street party.

4. Cheers!

Janet and Debbie Broadhurst celebrating in matching hats at the Teversal street party. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:AshfieldKing Charles