Active Minds, a non-profit company from Sutton, said it was “proud” to announce it has now supported more than 2,000 children.

It was created to address a gap in the area, supporting children who may be experiencing challenges with mental and physical health.

Graeme Wheatley, founder, said “We are incredibly proud to hit such a huge milestone – 2,000 local children trained as wellbeing warriors is an incredible achievement and is testament to the amazing work our small team of volunteers do.

Year five and six students from Parkgate Academy after taking part in the programme.

“Mental and physical wellbeing are major issues for children of all ages and Active Minds leads the way in innovative programmes that support these critical issues.”

Active Minds run numerous programmes each week, with wellbeing warriors a popular one.

The award-winning programme aims to “educate and normalise mental health” among schoolchildren and delivers a variety of physical activities over a six-week period to help children manage their mental health over a six-week period.

Proud year five and six students from Parkgate Academy showed off their certificates after taking part in the programme.

