Sutton medical centre opening its doors to the public to showcase what it does

The event, on Saturday, July 16, will take place from 9.30am to 11.30am at the centre in King Street, Sutton.

There will be a chance to find out about the community services it offers, as well as a carers event to acknowledge local carers and help them in getting the support they require and people will also be able to get their shingles vaccine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An open day is being held at King's Medical Centre in Sutton

Sara-Louise Smith, lead practice nurse, said: “We want to highlight that our surgery is safe place in the local community.