Sutton medical centre opening its doors to the public to showcase what it does

The event, on Saturday, July 16, will take place from 9.30am to 11.30am at the centre in King Street, Sutton.
There will be a chance to find out about the community services it offers, as well as a carers event to acknowledge local carers and help them in getting the support they require and people will also be able to get their shingles vaccine.
Sara-Louise Smith, lead practice nurse, said: “We want to highlight that our surgery is safe place in the local community.
“Following the pandemic and the pressures on the NHS services and along with the negative publications we feel it would be really helpful for us to use this as an opportunity for us to showcase the hardworking and provide more information for the local readers.”