Chance to celebrate your unsung heroes at the Discover Ashfield Awards

The awards are the perfect opportunity to recognise and celebrate the significant milestones people have achieved over the past year.

Nominations could include a volunteer or local hero within the community, shining young stars in sport and education and dedicated carers. There are also categories for highlighting a special venue or outdoor space and supporting thriving local businesses.

Nominations should recognise achievements between January 2021 and June 2022 and can be made until July 31, and the awards ceremony will take place at the new Kirkby Leisure Centre on Friday, September 16.

Nominate and vote for your unsung heroes in the Discover Ashfield Awards

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield Distrct Council said: “The annual Discover Ashfield Awards is the perfect chance to highlight the fantastic work people and businesses do all year round in the District. It’s great to recognise the unsung heroes and celebrate the huge contribution they make to ensure Ashfield is a great place to live, work and visit.”

Coun Matthew Relf, executive lead member for Regeneration and Corporate Transformation and member of the Discover Ashfield Board, said: “The awards are a small token of appreciation for the hard work they do with a night dedicated to celebrating their achievements.

"We want to celebrate the people that make this a District we are proud to represent. The only regret is we can’t give all the nominees first place.”