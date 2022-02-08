Grandfather-of-three George Wagonback, 85, bet there would be draws in ten games between Millwall-Preston, Wimbledon-Cheltenham, Bradford-Leyton Orient, Colchester-Rochdale, Swindon-Crawley, Dundee-Dundee United, Hibernian-Hearts, Ross County-Aberdeen and St Mirren-Motherwell and finally the World Cup Qualifier between Lebanon-Iraq.

After pocketing his amazing windfall, George, who placed his bet at the Betfred shop on Low Street in Sutton, gave a clue to his secret formula.

He said: “I always go for draws because that’s how matches begin. It’s what you start with – and in Scotland there always seems to be more draws.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George wagered just three pence on his ten-fold football accumulator

George, who is something of a keep-fit fanatic who always walks the mile from his home to the Betfred shop where he is known for doing regular push-ups on chairs.

He became a political refugee after leaving his home city of Budapest, Hungary aged 20.

He had already played football at a decent level in his home country at a time when Ferenc Puskás was the star of the all-conquering Hungary team that famously beat England 6-3 at Wembley in 1953.

On arrival in England, George, who was already a qualified toolmaker, got himself a job as a fitter within a week, got married and had a daughter.

George with his complimentary champagne from Betfred boss Fred Done

He played tournament chess, representing Mansfield Chess Club and was known for his expert tactic, reintroducing the King’s Gambit opening move.

He was also into body-building, mastered through his strict exercise and diet regime, that in 1969 saw him crowned “Mr Nottingham”.

George said: “I’ve had some significant wins on the football over the years, much bigger than this one.

“But then again, I usually bet more than 3p which is basically loose change that I had in my pocket.

“I took about two hours studying the fixtures and left it late to get to the shop to get my bet on because the Lebanon game kicked off at noon. I was confident the Scottish games would all be draws, as they often are up there.

“I didn’t know I’d won, until I checked the paper the next day. I did feel good, but can’t jump around much these days, only little jumps.”

After finding out about the win, Betfred boss Fred Done spoke to George and arranged for some complimentary champagne.

George said: “I have always been a winner because I set my mind to achieve things.

“My family will get some of the money. I haven’t really treated myself as I’m happy as I am exercising, and eating and drinking whatever I want at any time that suits me.”

Betfred boss Fred said: “George, a Betfred regular for years has my heartfelt congratulations.

“I’ve been in this business for more than 50 years, and cannot remember anyone winning so much from just three pence.

"It is a truly remarkable win, with him beating odds of virtually 90,000/1.”