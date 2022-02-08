The guidance must be followed, whether birdkeepers have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock, to limit the number of cases in the UK and stop the disease.

Alastair Blunkett, service nanager for Neighbourhoods and Environment at Ashfield District Council, said: “Over the last week we have collected a number of dead birds from Kingsmill reservoir.

"DEFRA have also removed a number of birds for testing, as yet though there are no confirmed cases of avian flu in Ashfield.

Keepers reminded to keep birds indoors

"If anyone finds a dead or visibly sick bird they should not touch it. For dead birds in Ashfield parks, please call us on 01623 450000 or email [email protected]

“Signage is going up in our parks, reservoirs and ponds to warn visitors to avoid contact with wild birds and for people to wash their hands frequently, however we would repeat that the risk to humans is extremely low.”

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) is encouraging all keepers to register their birds with them, and keep contact details up to date, so they can contact owners quickly if there is a disease outbreak.