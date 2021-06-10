Sutton man taking on gruelling endurance challenge to raise money for cancer charity

Ben Gillway is taking part in ‘Longest Day Up’, which is a motorbike challenge to travel from Lands’ End to John O'Groats between sunrise and sunset on June 21.

And because bikes must have been bought for £300 or less, he will be using a machine lovingly restored by his father John – who sadly died after battling lung cancer in 2019 – to complete the 1,000-mile ride in around 24 hours.

“My family has been hugely affected by cancer over the last few years with my dad, my mum and two other family members being diagnosed with the disease,” said Ben, 35.

Ben Gillway on his dad's bike, with his four-year-old son Joey.

“My mum was given the all clear three years ago, but we sadly lost my dad in October 2019 along with two other family members.

“My dad lived for biking and he passed the bug on to me, buying me my first motorcycle at 15.

"He loved nothing more than going for a ride on one of his bikes, weather a spirited or steady ride on a Sunday, or going out with the old boys on the vintage bikes from Chesterfield Classic Motorcycle Club on a Tuesday night, so this seems like a fitting tribute.”

Ben, whose father John died after a three-year battle with lung cancer at the age of 69, has vowed to raise as much money as he can for Cancer Research.

Ben's sad John, pictured with his grandson Joey.

“He fought cancer with the help of the NHS, Cancer Research and other organisations and throughout it all he always had hope,” he said.

"He kept riding bikes, planning for new purchases and making modifications – my last ride out with my dad was one month before he passed away and we rode for over four hours on a round trip up to Squires Cafe.

“I will be doing the ride on my dad's 'winter bike' – a red 1998 Yamaha Fazer 600, which he put his personal touches on.”

To donate, visit the Longest Day Up fundraising page here.

