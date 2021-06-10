Mansfield man using music as 'therapy' releases new EP

Ricky Boot, 33, is an alternative electronic producer who spent his early years as part of a two-piece electro punk indie rave band called Battlecat! which played many gigs throughout the UK in the late noughties.

No stranger to success, his band played alongside the likes of Hadouken! and Two Door Cinema Club in sell-out shows here and across Europe.

And after a prolonged hiatus from the music scene due to family commitments, Ricky decided to get back into writing and started working on solo EP Pushing Buttons which was recorded, mixed and mastered in a spare bedroom.

Mansfield music producer Ricky Boot.

It will be released on Friday (June 11) and Ricky told Chad it was good to be ‘making music again’.

“It’s a nice feeling to be making music again, I use it as a form of therapy,” he said.

"It’s the only thing that settles my mind after a long day at work, and with this EP I tried to create something confusing, dark and a little bit different.”

Ricky was brought up around Mansfield’s nightlife as his parents Kevin and Karen ran the popular Town Mill until it closed its doors – and says his musical influences are an ‘acquired taste’

"The EP has influences from Burial, Bicep and early Prodigy,” said Ricky. "It will be an acquired taste, much like my previous band, but hopefully people will like it.”

The EP features seven tracks and is available to download on Spotify and Bandcamp.

