Sutton man surpasses target in sponsored shave for Nottingham cancer charity

Your Chad has closely followed the journey of Kevin Richard, a 59-year-old resident of Sutton, who expressed his desire to give back to Maggie's Nottingham after receiving "fantastic" support during a cancer scare over the summer.

Kevin, known for his long locks and thick beard, decided to be bold in his fundraising efforts by carrying out a sponsored shave.

After making an appeal for support, Moon's Barber Shop in Mansfield reached out to him, expressing their interest in helping him out with the shave.

Kevin had his hair and beard shaved at Moon's Barber Shop, Mansfield.

When asked why he chose to support Maggie's, a cancer support charity based at Queen's Medical Centre, he said: “I had a cancer scare – there was a blockage in my lung, and I had loads of tests – so while the hospital investigated it, I was sent to Maggie’s for support.

“They were lovely and very helpful. It is such a great service.

“Thankfully, it turned out not to be cancer – but I was so impressed with the amount of support Maggie’s offer to people and their families living with cancer.

Kevin underwent a sponsored shave for Maggie's cancer support charity in Nottingham.

“I just wanted to give something back as a thank you.”

Maggie’s offers therapy and support, with team members on hand to answer questions and provide resources for those facing a cancer diagnosis.