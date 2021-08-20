Jack Denby, 27, has chronic kidney disease and is taking part in a gruelling 14-day charity ride – ahead of having to undergo a kidney transplant.

Despite his own failing kidneys, he pledged to cycle a route from Edinburgh to London to raise money for Kidney Research UK.

There are 850 million people worldwide with some form of kidney disease, so Jack initially aimed to ride 850 miles, raising £850.

Jack Denby

He has already raised £5,000 but is hoping Mansfield and Ashfield folk will help boost his fundraising.

Jack grew up always knowing one day he would need a kidney transplant and said the bike challenge was “the perfect opportunity to do something good” before his health deteriorated.

He said: I “have chronic kidney disease. It is something I don’t talk about, something I’ve learnt to just get on with and accept, but something I won’t allow to stop me doing the things I want to do.”

Jack’s fundraiser was designed to raise funds for lifesaving research, but he also said it had a personal element, to show others that the illness ‘shouldn’t define a person’.

"It certainly won’t define me or hold me back,” he said.

Jack is hoping people will join him at 10am, tomorrow, Saturday, August 20, when he sets off from Sutton Lawn (near the skate park) at 10am, for day seven of his UK-wide 14-day stint. He finishes in Hyde Park next Saturday.

His mum, Helen Jackson, from Sutton, said: “I am so incredibly proud of Jack for what he is doing, his kidney function has reduced since he was born. His consultant told him he probably shouldn’t be doing the challenge, but Jack was determined to do it for himself and to help others.”

“He has been training since March, it is just something Jack just wanted to do. We hope people will come along to Sutton Lawn tomorrow and give him a big cheer to support him on this local leg of his journey and support his fundraising.”

To support Jack’s cause visit his Just Giving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jack-850challenge or visit the Kidney Research UK. You can also follow his route on his Facebook page.