Sutton man on way to work in South Normanton became trapped under lorry and died

Adam Phillips, of Sheldon Close, Sutton, died in the tragedy on Farmwell Lane, South Normanton, on the morning of July 28.

The warehouse operative was 47-years-old.

Emergency services attended the tragedy at the end of last month.

Mr Phillips’ inquest was opened at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court on Monday afternoon.

Matthew Kewley, assistant coroner, said: “The circumstances are that just after 5.15am on July 28, police were called to attend a collision in Farmwell Lane.

“A cyclist was trapped under a lorry.

“Mr Phillips was the cyclist.

“He was riding a pedal cycle to work when the collision took place.”

Mr Kewley said the provisional cause of Mr Phillips’ death had been given as ‘chest injuries’.

After the incident, Derbyshire Constabulary said the 41-year-old lorry driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was released while enquiries continue.

The road was closed until 9.40am as officers carried out investigations.

Mr Kewley said: “There is an ongoing police investigation into the circumstances.

“I’m not in a position now to say when that will be complete or when the full inquest will take place.

“I extend my condolences to all of Mr Phillips’ family and friends.”