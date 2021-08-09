Two years on - family pay tribute to 'lovely lad' as Mansfield murder documentary airs

Liam Peters, also known as Liam Gray, was murdered by his seventeen-year-old friend Jonathan Treadgold in 2019 and a documentary has been released, telling the story of that fateful day.

On the afternoon of August 1, Nottinghamshire Police officers were called to a house on Gladstone Street, Mansfield, following a report of a stabbing inside.

Paramedics treated Liam before he was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre, where he died a short time later from a single stab wound to his chest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam was just 18 when he was fatally stabbed.

Liam’s granddad John Barry, affectionately known as ‘Pops’ who witnessed the stabbing and whose harrowing 999 call features in the show, paid tribute to his grandson.

He said: “Liam, I am missing you terribly – I tried so much to help you and I live that day every day.

"My best was not good enough and I am so sorry, I hope you are happy with the angels, love you forever.”

The documentary called Britain’s Deadliest Kids is set to air on August 14 and covers the tragic events leading up to Liam’s death, and his relationship with his killer – who is currently serving a minimum of 16 years for his murder.

Jonathan Treadgold fatally stabbed his friend Liam in the heart.

The programme examines the upbringing of Treadgold, and the events leading up to Liam’s death, and shares harrowing footage of paramedic and police bodycams and the distressing 999 call made by Liam’s grandfather.

Liam’s mother, Joanne Peters, spoke candidly during the documentary and paid tribute to her son: “As Liam’s mother, my life two years on is still in devastation.

"That monster will never know what he’s taken from us.

"The loss we still feel is so raw but, if telling the world Liam’s story helps just one family, then that brings comfort.

Liam was a popular young man and his funeral was attended by hundreds of friends and family. PHOTO: Carrie Austin Photography

"Liam will be forever missed by a whole community and his name will live on forever.”

The 45-minute show features critical CCTV footage of the events before the stabbing, and the events which led to the eventual capture of Treadgold just 30 minutes after he had fatally stabbed his friend.

Treadgold had initially claimed Liam had attempted to stab him first and had bullied him for some time but, as the documentary shows, officers investigating his version of events pieced together the evidence and scrutinised social services records to determine he had not acted in self defence and his previous scars were self-inflicted.

He was found guilty on February 7 2020 after a ten day trial at Nottingham Crown Court, with jurors returning a unanimous verdict.

Liam with his newborn daughter Isla, who has just turned two.

The judge sentenced him to life imprisonment, and he must serve a minimum of 16 years.

Liam had just become a father on July 18 and his daughter Isla, now two, is looked after by his sister, Paige.

Paying tribute to her brother, Paige said: "I hope we are all doing Liam proud, I remind Isla of him everyday.

"She’s getting so big and learning new things all the time – she’s definitely got Liam’s personality, some days I think Liam sent her to test my patience but I wouldn’t change it for the world.

"We will all love Liam forever.”

Liam’s death sent shockwaves through the whole community in 2019 and his friends have paid tribute to the popular teen on the second anniversary of his death.

Tegan Brooks said: “Liam, you were an absolute darling – I have so many memories to cherish and I’m so thankful for them.

"You made everyone proud when you were here and your family and friends continue to make you proud everyday.“I miss you and will love you always.”

Friend Hollie Allott also added: “I miss you more than ever, I wish you were still here.

"I will always value our friendship, you were taken way too soon.

"Rest easy, I love you.”

Friend AJ Bombiza described the ‘amazing’ person who always had a smile on his face.

She said: “Liam was such an amazing person, you’d always catch him with the biggest smile on his face.

"He would never fail to make you laugh – honestly, if you knew Liam, then you would agree that everyone had the best times with him.

"I wish I would have hugged you tighter the last time I saw you, missing you more and more every day.”

Liam’s ex teacher from Newgate Lane, Helen Allott also paid tribute to her ex-pupil.

She said: “Liam, you were a rough diamond with a heart of gold.

"Always caring for everyone else and always ready to share happiness with your infectious smile.“You loved and were loved, your legacy lives on in your beautiful daughter.”

Remembering Liam’s mischievous side, Brooke Clements said: “Liam was the most kind-hearted person by far.

"I remember Madi, Liam and me stealing my Nan’s green bin lid and using it in the snow as a sledge when it was snowing.“He will forever be missed.”Liam’s aunt and uncle also paid tribute to their nephew.

Sam and Rosemary Peters said: “We miss you and think about you all the time – save a place for us.”

His cousin Amy Grieves remembers him as a ‘lovely lad’ with ‘a heart of gold’ and friend, Lacie Jepson, fondly referred to him as ‘like my baby brother’ who she had ‘so many fun times’ with.Connor Kemp also remembered his friend for his partying, saying: “I hope you’re doing well and partying hard – but not too hard – and you save us all a seat up there.”

Rebecca Yeo also paid tribute to ‘duckpants’ saying: "God took you so young mate!

"Fly high duckpants forever loved & missed.”

Britain’s Deadliest Kids airs on Quest Red on Saturday, August 14, at 10pm or is available on streaming service Discovery+.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.