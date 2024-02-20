Sutton man jailed after flouting court order and stealing chocolate
Martin Toon, aged 32, was issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order by a magistrate in November last year, banning him from all Co-Op stores in the Ashfield district.
On Monday 5 February he was caught on CCTV as he walked into the Co-Op branch in Alfreton Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, and helped himself to chocolate bars worth around £30.
When challenged, he then threatened to assault a staff member.
Toon, Welbeck Street, Sutton, pleaded guilty to theft, breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order, and an offence under the Public Order Act.
Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates Court, he was jailed for eight weeks.
PC Charles Richmond, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Toon is a prolific thief who was banned from entering this store precisely because of this type of offending.
“Criminal Behaviour Orders have real teeth, and the courts take an extremely dim view of people who flout them so blatantly.”