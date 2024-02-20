Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Martin Toon, aged 32, was issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order by a magistrate in November last year, banning him from all Co-Op stores in the Ashfield district.

On Monday 5 February he was caught on CCTV as he walked into the Co-Op branch in Alfreton Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, and helped himself to chocolate bars worth around £30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When challenged, he then threatened to assault a staff member.

Toon has been jailed for eight weeks

Toon, Welbeck Street, Sutton, pleaded guilty to theft, breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order, and an offence under the Public Order Act.

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates Court, he was jailed for eight weeks.

PC Charles Richmond, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Toon is a prolific thief who was banned from entering this store precisely because of this type of offending.