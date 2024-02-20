Appeal to trace second suspect after meat cleaver used in robbery attempt in Kirkby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After leaving a leisure centre on Hodgkinson Road, Kirkby, the viction was approached by two people.

He was then ordered to hand over a bike he was riding, with one of the suspects pulling out a meat cleaver when he refused.

At that point, the boy was hit in the face with the blunt side of the weapon, which was then swiped in his direction a second time.

Police have released an image of a second suspect who they’d like to speak to in connection with the incident

This resulted in the 16-year-old victim sustaining potentially life-altering injuries to his hand.

Having failed to take the bike, both suspects then fled towards Lindley’s Lane, around 4.50pm on Tuesday, January 30.

A 16-year-old boy has since been charged with wounding with intent, attempted robbery, possessing an offensive weapon in public, and possession of cannabis.

The suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been released on conditional bail, pending further inquiries.

As part of this investigation, police have now released an image of a second suspect who they’d like to speak to in connection with the incident.

PC Jon Evans, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This would’ve been a very scary experience for the victim, who was left with potentially life-altering injuries to his hand as a result.

“We believe the person in this picture has information that could assist us with our investigation, so we’d ask anyone that recognises them to contact us immediately.”