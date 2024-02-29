Sutton man hopes to reach £100 target for Nottingham cancer centre
Kevin Richards, aged 59 from Sutton, said he wanted to give back to Maggie’s Nottingham after receiving “fantastic” support during a cancer scare over the summer.
He said: “I had a cancer scare – there was a blockage in my lung, and I had loads of tests – so while the hospital investigated it, I was sent to Maggie’s for support.
“They were lovely and very helpful.
“Thankfully, it turned out not to be cancer – but I was so impressed with the amount of support Maggie’s offer to people and their families living with cancer.
“I just wanted to give something back as a thank you.
“It would be great to raise £100 by the time I have my shave.”
The centre offers therapy and support – with team members on hand to answer questions and provide resources to help those facing a cancer diagnosis.
Kevin hopes to raise funds for the centre to ensure they can support more patients in the future.
Kevin has a collection pot for donations to be made in person but welcomes donations via his JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/kevin-richards-1706703391950?newPage=true
Kevin added: “It would also be amazing if a barber in the area wanted to do the honours.”
Elizabeth Morgan, a cancer support specialist from Nottingham, said: “Maggie’s is a warm, welcoming place where you can meet people who are experiencing the same things are you, find professionally run support groups specific to your needs and get advice and information from our staff and benefits advisor.”
All psychological and emotional support provided by the service is free of charge and open to anyone affected by cancer.
Mollie Bilbie, centre fundraising organiser, said: “With 1 in 2 people affected by cancer in their lifetime, it has never been more important to have the support of Maggie’s alongside their medical care.
“We are completely self-funded, and we cannot keep our doors open without the heartfelt support from the people who walk through them – supporters like Kevin are crucial in helping us to support more people whose lives have been turned upside down by cancer.”
Kevin will be having his hair and beard shaved on March 9 at Moon's Barber Shop in Mansfield.