Ashfield Day on Saturday, August 27, will run from noon to 8pm with activities happening across the park throughout the day.

The first of the three film screenings will take place at 12.30pm showing family favourite, Paddington, with the second film, Mrs Doubtfire, showing at 2.30pm and Grease at 5.30pm.

On top of the cinema screenings, visitors to the event can expect to see an entertainment stage featuring live music from solo artists, the 17th Century Show, poetry readings, and exciting performances by Kirkby-based Empire Music School, a dog display and show, funfair rides, Ashfield Arts festival display, food and drink stalls including Food and drink stalls including Project D, Back-a-yard Cuisine, Danielles Cupcake Heaven, Michaels ices, Shola and Spice, Spice guys, and M&M’s Food Station, community stalls, circus skills, bubble workshop, and hoola hoop mega structure with Joker Entertainment, walkabout princesses, skateboarding and scooter sessions, free face painting and real donkeys from the Donkey Sanctuary.

Crowds enjoying a previous cinema event at Sutton Lawn

Coun Samantha Deakin, executive lead member for parks, town centres, and environmental services, said: “Ashfield Day is going to be a huge, fun event for the whole family.

"It will a real celebration of living in Ashfield. The event will showcase the talents of Ashfield residents with artists, singers, dancers, poets, bakers, and makers able to perform and sell their wares at the event.