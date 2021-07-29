The Sutton Inner Wheel Club met in a member’s garden to mark 82-year-old mum and grandmother Pam Lord’s achievement on July 13.

When Pam joined in 1971 smart suits, formal hats and being wed to a Rotarian were strict membership rules.

Fortunately for Pam, she is married to Tony who also celebrated his 50 year membership of Sutton Rotary Club a month ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pam Lord celebrated 50 years membership of the Inner Wheel Club of Sutton

Over the years, Pam has been president four times and held various other roles, being much involved in the club's activities.

She was presented with a 50-year certificate, a rose bush, cake and souvenir photo book.

Originally from Cardiff, Pam lived in Pembrokeshire, before moving to Nottinghamshire, where she has lived most of her life, raising two grown up sons and four grandchildren.

A picture of Pam Lord when she was a Sutton Inner Wheel Club president in years gone by

When she first joined, the club it met at ‘Denman’s Head,’ a former inn on Sutton Market Place.

"Back then, the ladies dressed up smartly in suits and hats, it was all very formal. I was the youngest, and I remember some characters. You had to be invited to join, and only if you were married to a Rotarian! Luckily I was,” Pam said.

“It’s far more relaxed these days, we welcome everyone, I enjoy being a member and encourage anyone interested to join, it’s a super way to make friends, especially for the widowed, it can provide company, activities and camaraderie helping others through fundraising.”

The club usually meets at Portland College, Harlow Wood, the second Tuesday, monthly, at lunchtime.

Inner Wheel Club of Sutton - pictured, from left, are past president Lin Maloney, new President Joan Broughton and district chairman Jacquie Chapman.

During the lockdown members kept in touch via Zoom, working on charitable projects, including food and fundraising for the Sutton foodbank, African schoolchildren and making NHS scrubs and other items.

At the meeting, members were joined by Jacquie Chapman, district chairman of Inner Wheel District 22 and past president Lin Maloney, who welcomed this year's president Joan Broughton, who received the chain of office. Joan walked five miles every day during January, raising £1,200 for the foodbank.

Sue Fensome the club’s publicity officer, said: “It was fantastic to see everyone, and it coincided with Pam’s 50-year membership, which made it extra special.”

Pam added: “It was a lovely day.”

To join see the Inner Wheel District 22 website.