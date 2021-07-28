Matthew Halliwell, 45, is embarking on the 26 mile challenge for Sue Rimmer, a lifelong resident of Carsic, who died during the first wave of the pandemic, aged 60.

Sue had suffered with a form of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) for about 25 years. The neurological condition caused her immune system to attack the nervous system and she eventually needed a wheelchair.

She had worked in the textiles industry, her last role at Just Kids Clothing, in Huthwaite, but she finished in 2000/01 due to her condition.

Dad Mathew Halliwell with Maisie (10) and eight-year-old Hannah

Sue’s death in April, 2020, devastated her family and friends and was hard on Matthew, Sue’s daughter Karen, 39, their children, Maisie, 10, and Hannah, eight, who were only able to speak to her through a window whilst shielding.

Now, Matthew, the manager at Lee Glass and Glazing, in Bulwell, will run in the marathon, on October 3, raising funds for the MS Society.

Karen said “Mum always said although she had MS, MS did not have her, and for almost 25 years she lived with and battled her diagnosis of secondary progressive Multiple Sclerosis. She was just 35 when diagnosed, MS can affect anyone at any age.”

Matthew Halliwell running in the London marathon in memory of Sue Rimmer his mother-in-law.

Matthew said: “Sue was cheeky and funny, Maisie and Hannah adored her and she adored her grandchildren, they especially loved riding on her wheelchair. She’d probably think I was mad doing this, my kids and Karen already do.”

“Sadly, there’s no cure for MS, but the MS Society does a lot of work on medical research, searching for treatments.”

Matthew ran 5km for the first time, aged 40, and last year completed his first half-marathon. He is aiming for a time close to four hours.

Sue Rimmer from Carsic who died aged 60 after suffering for MS for 25 years

"Just taking part for me is a first, so any finish will be a success,” he said.

He has been on a 16-week training plan, fitted in between with his work and family life, as well as finalising plans to wed Karen. The couple were to marry last year, but postponed due to Sue’s health. Following several cancellations, they hope to tie the knot in August.

The order of Service for Sue Rimmer who died of MS

Matthew Halliwell with partner Karen and the children Maisie (10) and Hannah (8).