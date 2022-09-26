Lilian Meredith, from Kirkby, who turned 103 in March, still lives independently at home with the support of her family and daily visits from carers.

Speaking ahead of her discharge from King's Mill Hospital, Lilian said: “Everyone here, especially on Ward 41, has been wonderful to me.

"I’m feeling much better now and I’m looking forward to going home.”

Lilian Meredith has praised the care she received while she was at King's Mill Hospital

One of her sons, David Meredith, from Mansfield, said: “The staff at King’s Mill have been very good to her.

"All the nurses, doctors, and consultants I’ve spoken to have been excellent – I can’t fault them. Thank you to everyone.”

Lilian, who has outlived two of her eight children as well as her husband who died in 1991, puts her advancing years down to ‘hard work’.

She worked on a farm at the age of 14, before doing bar work and cleaning jobs. Lilian worked in a canteen for 40 years, a job she loved, until forced retirement at the age of 60. Even after retirement she took on yet another job.

David added: “She’s a very good mum. When I look back at our lives, I don’t know how she managed working while bringing up the children.

"It felt like we never went without but I know she would have gone without food so we didn’t have to.”

Although Lilian’s eyesight is failing and she has arthritis in her hands, she was in overall good health until the age of 101. Before the pandemic, she would get a taxi to Mansfield twice a week to play bingo. Her first flight was at the age of 89 when she visited Las Vegas, and she went on a cruise for her 90th birthday. She still enjoys trips to the pub for sausage and mash.

Ward leader Rachel Saxelby said: “It’s been a pleasure caring for Lilian. It’s amazing that she’s still got so much independence at the age of 103.

"She’s a credit to her family, and the great care she has had at Sherwood Forest Hospital.”