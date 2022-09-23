The council has changed the way it offers free bulky waste collections and residents can now book their one free collection of up to three items throughout the year, with collections based on where they live.

Kirkby’s next collections take place in October 2022, and January 2023.

Bookings are now open for collections in October and must be made using the online form via Ashfield 24/7 or by calling 01623 450000.

Residents in Kirkby are now able to book their next free bulky waste collection from Ashfield District Council

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the scheme began in April, the council has collected more than 8,000 individual items, weighing more than 170 tonnes.

Coun Samantha Deakin, executive lead member for Parks, Town Centres and Environmental Services, said “It is fantastic that residents in Kirkby, Selston, Jacksdale, and Underwood can now book their free bulky waste collections this month.

"This is the third collection for Kirkby so there is still another opportunity to access a free collection later the year.

“We are delighted to be able to continue a free bulky waste collection for a fifth year in a row.

"We know that these collections are a firm favourite of residents, allowing them to safely dispose of excess waste.

"Last year, reports of fly-tipping went down nearly a quarter; it’s because of campaigns like the Big Spring Clean that we are seeing a huge reduction.”

Bookings for collections in Hucknall will open in November 2022.