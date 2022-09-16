Sutton hospice receives £1,500 donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes

The donation came from from Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Operations at the hospice cost in excess of £600,000 per year and donations are vital in making sure it can continue its services.

Tracey Joyce, hospice manager at John Eastwood Hospice Trust, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have received such a generous donation and to know that the hospice is supported by local businesses as well as members of the public.

Lisa and Alison at John Eastwood Hospice with the cheque for £1,500 from Barratt and David Wilson Homes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our hospice is fully funded by the generosity of donors and without this support we could not continue to provide this vital support to terminally ill patients and their families.

“Community funding is vital to all local areas. Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes is prominent within our local community and to have continued support is re-assuring for members of the public to know that builders are proactive in supporting the infrastructure of local services to cope with the ever-increasing demand.”

John Eastwood Hospice adds to care given by GPs and District Nurses, offering consultations in palliative medicine, nursing staff, therapists and chaplaincy.

During the pandemic, changes in terms of PPE, ways of practice and visitations proved challenging for the hospice but its staff members embraced the changes and worked extremely hard to successfully keep the virus at bay.

Mark Cotes, managing director at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “John Eastwood Hospice is an excellent facility and its wonderful staff and specialist services offered to those in need are an asset to the community.

“We’re delighted to have the opportunity to contribute to the charity’s support through our Community Fund scheme and it’s a privilege to help to enhance the facility.”