Sutton gym members fury as membership direct debit payments taken while gym remains shut

Members of Kickstart Gym say they are having membership fees payments taken out of their accounts – but getting nothing in return, as the gym has been closed since early March due to a power outage.

Posting on the Outram Street gym’s Facebook page, members vented their fury.

One posted: “You've been saying it was electrical issues, this issue that issue, come on, be honest and tell us what the hell is going on. Things are not adding up from when it first closed and people’s direct debits are still going out. We are all massively frustrated and confused.”

Kickstart Gym in Sutton has been closed since early March. Photo: Google

Another said: “Won't need to worry about turning the lights back on at this rate, lack of communication is a joke.”

And a third wrote: “You are taking people’s money for a service you’re not providing.”

Gym management have instructed anyone wanting to cancel their direct debits to contact Ashbourne Management, the company responsible for taking the payments.

However, that has caused further confusion with one member posting on Facebook chat that his payment, instead of showing as going to Ashbourne, was showing as going to a different company.

The gym manager said anyone wanting to cancel their payments should contact Ashbourne.

Posting on Facebook, gym management say they are working around the clock to get the power back on and the gym back open.

They also say they will look to refund members charged for membership, but who have been unable to use the facility.

The manager’s most recent post said: “I am still awaiting an actual date for the power company to complete works and make a safety inspection. I am assured a conclusion is close to hand.

“A number of members have been charged their normal monthly subscription. I will ensure that once opened I will investigate this and all members will be compensated.

“I appreciate the patience members are showing and assure you I am in regular contact with the directors to keep things progressing.

“All I ask is that once we resolve the issue you have the good grace to understand sometimes things are beyond the control of the face of the gym.”