Man arrested and more than 300 cannabis plants found in Sutton house

More than 300 cannabis plants were found thanks to work of Ashfield Police and a 57-year-old man has been arrested.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 24th Mar 2023, 09:18 GMT- 1 min read

A post on the Ashfield Police Facebook page said: “A few days ago the Sutton neighbourhood team and Ashfield Op Reacher joined forces to execute a warrant on Brand Lane, Sutton.

“Found within, officers discovered in excess of 300 cannabis plants and that the electricity had been bypassed.

“Officers put their investigative noses on as something didn't quite feel right inside. All clues led officers to the loft , where within the corner they located a 57-year-old male trying his best to hide.

More than 300 cannabis plants were found
“Our green fingered gardener was arrested and checked in for an all inclusive stay at custody.

“I know we constantly warn the public of the dangers of cannabis grows but this certainly was a disaster waiting to happen which would have impacted on those living in the immediate vicinity.

"Thankfully all is now safe and resolved.”

The electricity had been bypassed
