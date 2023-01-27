Sean Lynk took his own life just before Christmas and now his devastated family are urging people to talk about mental health.

Born on January 31, 1992, to Graham and Julie Lynk, Sean, originally from Kirkby, had moved into his new Mansfield flat two days before his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham said the hardest part of Sean’s death was all the unanswered questions.

Sean Lynk took his own life on December 20, 2022.

He said: “We may never know why he did what he did. We had no idea Sean was struggling, and as far as we were aware, there was nothing in his life to indicate he was in any trouble.

“No debt, no relationship problems – he never said or did anything that would be cause for concern.

“He never spoke about mental health concerns at all.

“He would smile, joke around. He honestly lit up any room he walked in. He had everything going for him.

Sean would often smile and light up a room, according to his father.

“He had a good job, loved football, was caring, smart and funny. Just a very popular guy who was well-liked and we are just shocked and devastated. We can’t believe he’s gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But a mental health professional explained it very simply. It is a chemical imbalance in the mind. Things like this can happen just like that.

“Statistics say 12 men commit suicide every day in the UK. That is worrying. Something needs to be done.

“I urge everyone to speak with their parents, children, friends and loved ones.

Mansfield Town Football Club paid tribute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to be talking about this, we need to ensure more young men like Sean get the help they need. Nobody has to suffer alone.”

More than 400 people attended Sean’s funeral at St Wilfrid's Church in Kirkby, which was followed by a burial at Kingsway Cemetery, Kirkby.

Julie, Sean’s mum, thanked the community for their kind words and support in the weeks that followed Sean’s death.

Graham said Sean had recently become an uncle and “adored" his older brother Mark’s son, while he was described by one friend as the most gentle, caring and funny lad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nothing will be able to replace you in anyone’s lives”, wrote Danny Fowles in a Facebook tribute post.

Football was one of Sean’s biggest passions, but, his familty said, he also enjoyed helping other people, spending time with friends and travelling, according to family.

Sean – described by his father as a “much-loved six foot six handsome” lad – earned a football scholarship at a college in Kansas, USA, after completing his A-levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After spending time in Kansas, Sean returned home and worked as a community coach for Mansfield Town Football Club.

A Stags spokesman said: “We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Football in the Community coach Sean Lynk.

“Our sincere condolences are sent to Sean’s family at this difficult time.”

He then went out to Australia, with footballing friends made during his scholarship, hoping to pursue a footballing career in Melbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, a spider bite put a stop to his plans as he needed extensive medical treatment.

Graham said: “It is a good job he got medical treatment when he did. Skin grafts were needed and that incident sort of brought him away from there and back home.”

Sean returned to Mansfield and started working at Keyline Civil Specialists in Sutton, alongside Graham, a former coal miner of 30 years.

His father said Sean was popular in the workplace and worked his way up to transport manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside football, Sean was dedicated to fundraising for charity, with Prostate Cancer UK a cause he would often support in sponsored cycles and runs.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP, paid tribute to Sean in a parliamentary address.

He told the House of Commons: “No-one saw it coming, including his parents Julie and Graham, who are obviously devastated as are the rest of the community.

“Male suicide is now one of the biggest killers of men under 40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Graham has promised to dedicate the rest of his life to his son, raising awareness of male suicide – and suicide – across this country.”

Graham said, since Mr Anderson shared his family’s story, countless other families across the country affected by suicide have reached out to offer condolences and support.

He said: “Although I am heartbroken by this, I have to carry on. My way of dealing with this is through exercise and charity work. I will continue raising money for causes close to our hearts in Sean’s honour.”