Sutton firm donates silhouette of miners to Clipstone Headstocks regeneration project

Stuart Mills from Adco Properties, the current owners of the headstocks, has praised the generosity of Laser Limited from Sutton, who have created a fitting memorial to the miners in the form of a silhouette art piece.

The new piece now sits at the entrance to the headstocks and is one of a number of pieces which will be installed at the former pit in memory of the thousands of miners who worked there from 1922 until its closure in 2003.

The headstocks are currently being redeveloped by Adco properties with a mining museum onsite, alongside the eventual addition of leisure facilities to give the former colliery a new lease of life whilst preserving the mining heritage for the community.

Owner Stuart Mills pictured with the new art piece

Stuart explained: “It looks great, a fitting tribute to the former colliery and its miners.

"A massive thanks goes out to Rob Smith of Laser Ltd at Sutton for the generous donation of this piece.

"We also have the spare winder wheel back on site after 20 years of absence, which is really great to see.

"Meanwhile, repairs continue and we have a number of events coming up over the next few months to celebrate the centenary year.”

Rob Smith from Laser Limited who donated the piece

The headstocks currently offers tours of the old colliery and holds a number of events such as car boot sales, car shows and was recently used to film a number of scenes for Without Sin, a new drama starring Vicky McClure.

Adco wish to preserve as much of the existing structures as possible and to provide a fitting tribute to the village’s mining heritage, something Stuart is extremely passionate about.

"We are getting there, slowly but surely,” he continued.

"We are currently working to replace the glazing to make the buildings completely weatherproof, however it isn’t cheap, so we are using money from events to gradually work our way through replacing everything.

"Once that is complete, we can start the next stage of development and start looking at introducing leisure facilities to the site.

"2022 is going to be a big year for the headstocks.”

