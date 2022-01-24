Sutton fabric shop reopens after vandals caused £5,000 worth of damage

Sew Wedding and Spare Moments on George Street, Sutton, was targeted by vandals on December 8, stealing bridal jewellery and smashing decorative glassware, leaving 61-year-old Pam ‘absolutely heartbroken’.

Pam began the arduous task of cleaning up the mess, but had to bin thousands of pounds worth of stock which was covered in glass during the break-in.

Eventually the enormity of the task ahead of her became too much and Pam took some much-needed time off, before returning to her shop in the New Year to get the premises ready to reopen.

Spare Moments reopens - owner Pam Frankham and assistant Sharon Pascucci

She explained: “It was such a mess, and so much wool and fabric was ruined, it all had to go in the bin.

"It looks like the overall cost will be around £5,000 in total, which is just awful, I’m absolutely heartbroken over it all.

"We spent about a week cleaning it up before Christmas, but it just got too much for me and I had to step away from it all and get away.

"It just feels like it’s not mine any more, it’s been so tough.”

Vandals caused approximately £5,000 worth of damage in the break-in

Returning to her beloved shop with her friends and coworkers, Pam finally finished the clean-up and reopened on January 22.

"I could not have done it without the support of my friends and colleagues,” she added.

"They have been brilliant and worked so hard to help me get back on my feet, so thank you to Dawn Edson, Debbie Harrison, Sharon Pascucci and Margaret Stimpson – you are all stars!”

Unfortunately, Pam is also no closer to finding those responsible for the break-in, after Nottinghamshire Police admitted that the CCTV evidence available didn’t show enough to help identify the vandals or secure a conviction.

Spare Moments reopens after the burglary.

"We are just getting on with things now and trying to build the business back up,” Pam continued.

"January is always a slow month for everyone and there are still some repairs to be completed, but then we hope to get our sewing classes and knitting groups back up and running.”

To find out more, check out Sew Wedding and Spare Moments on Facebook.

