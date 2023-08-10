News you can trust since 1952
Sneak peek inside new Boyes store opening in Sutton

A new Boyes store is set to open its doors tomorrow (Friday, August 11) so we have been in for a sneak peek ahead of the official opening.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 10th Aug 2023, 12:25 BST

The new branch can be found at the The Broad Centre retail park in Sutton and it will be open from 8.30am.

A post on the Boyes Facebook page said: “We look forward to welcoming you in-store with some great offers and savings.”

Boyes sells a wide range of products for the home and garden.

The new store at the Broad Centre Retail Park in Sutton opens on Friday, August 11.

1. Boyes

The new store at the Broad Centre Retail Park in Sutton opens on Friday, August 11.

Staff outside the new Boyes opening at the Broad Centre Retail Park in Sutton.

2. Boyes

Staff outside the new Boyes opening at the Broad Centre Retail Park in Sutton.

A sneak peek of the new Boyes opening at the Broad Centre Retail Park in Sutton.

3. Boyes

A sneak peek of the new Boyes opening at the Broad Centre Retail Park in Sutton.

A sneak peek of the new Boyes opening at the Broad Centre Retail Park in Sutton.

4. Boyes

A sneak peek of the new Boyes opening at the Broad Centre Retail Park in Sutton.

