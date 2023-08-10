Sneak peek inside new Boyes store opening in Sutton
A new Boyes store is set to open its doors tomorrow (Friday, August 11) so we have been in for a sneak peek ahead of the official opening.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 10th Aug 2023, 12:25 BST
The new branch can be found at the The Broad Centre retail park in Sutton and it will be open from 8.30am.
A post on the Boyes Facebook page said: “We look forward to welcoming you in-store with some great offers and savings.”
Boyes sells a wide range of products for the home and garden.
