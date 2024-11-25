Sutton engineer wins top rail industry award for leadership in promoting equality, diversity and inclusion

A woman from Sutton has been presented with a leading rail industry award.

Charlotte Briers has won the Verena Winifred Holmes Award from the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) for her exceptional leadership in promoting equality, diversity and inclusion within the rail industry

The award, presented by Alstom, celebrates individuals who have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to valuing diversity and fostering inclusivity through innovative programmes.

Charlotte, rolling stock performance lead and chair of the Voices of Women employee resource group, has been recognised for her exceptional leadership in promoting equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) initiatives within the rail industry and beyond.

Charlotte Briers receiving her award from Clive Hickman OBE, IMechE president. Photo: Submitted

Her outstanding contributions include spearheading programmes such as the Women@Alstom Spotlight series – with more than 400 employees participating in interviews with senior female leaders from across the company – and the Be the U in inclUsive roadshow, which visited most of the business’ 37 sites across the UK and Ireland.

More recently, she was instrumental in shaping Alstom’s new sector-leading maternity and adoption policy for staff in the UK, which offers eligible employees full pay for up to 12 months.

This policy is viewed as a critical part of Alstom’s commitment to supporting female retention and attracting new talent into the organisation and wider rail sector.

She said: “I am deeply honoured to receive the Verena Winifred Holmes Award.

"This recognition is not just for me but for everyone at Alstom who believes in the power of inclusivity to drive innovation and growth.

"Together, we are creating a workplace where every voice is valued and heard

"I’m proud to be part of this journey and look forward to continuing our efforts to make a lasting impact.

Charlotte, aged 46, who was born in Sutton and is now based in Derby, has been with Alstom since 2012 and hee leadership has significantly shaped Alstom’s commitment to fostering a culture of equality and empowerment.

Her initiatives have addressed critical issues such as gender parity, inclusive policies and professional development opportunities for underrepresented groups.

Her influence extends internationally, with representation at events such as the Alstom Women of Excellence annual summit in Canada in 2002.

She has also spent time highlighting the importance of gender balance among colleagues in France, including among the company's most senior leaders.

Closer to home, she was also invited to a UK parliamentary reception that celebrated talented women across various industries.

Matthew Byrne, services product line president and global lead for equality, diversity and inclusion at Alstom, said: “Charlotte has been an inspirational catalyst for workplace equity and diversity, not only within the UK but globally.

"Her drive and focus have helped transform our organisation, embedding inclusivity into the heart of what we do.

"This award is a well-deserved recognition of her outstanding efforts.

Dr Alice Bunn, from IMechE, added: “Charlotte has shown great leadership in her efforts to identify and break down barriers to the recruitment and retention of women in engineering.

"Inclusion is at the heart of our values and through her impressive work at Alstom, she has highlighted the strength of diversity, and the importance of driving change from within.”