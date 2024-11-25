Skegby: Post Office wants to find new postmaster and location for services

The Post Office is inviting retailers or residents in Skegby who want to add post office services to their business or to take up running a new Post Office branch in the town, to get in touch.

The Post Office announced the closure of the current Skegby Post Office on Mansfield Road back on January 6.

However, it says the reason for the closure is due to the resignation of the current postmaster at the site and not, the company stresses, because it is to be part of the nationwide closure plan for Post Office sites announced earlier this month.

The Post Office closure plans, which are set to affect 100 branches and has put around 2,000 jobs at risk,has been condemned by unions as ‘tone deaf and immoral’ after the Horizon IT scandal, which saw hundreds of postmasters wrongly accused of stealing money from the business by a faulty IT system.

The Post Office is looking for someone to take on running services in Skegby. Photo: Google

Many postmasters were subsequently prosecuted for fraud and many were wrongly jailed but these convictions have now been quashed and a major Government inquiry is ongoing into the scandal, which former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak MP (Con) described as ‘one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in British history’.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson (Ref) recently met with the Post Office to discuss the closure of the Skegby Post Office.

At the meeting the Post Office confirmed the reason for the Skegby site closing was due to the resignation of the current postmaster and was not part of the planned closures that were announced.

Furthermore, when Mr Anderson pressed them on the matter, the Post Office assured him that there are no plans to close any other Post Offices in Ashfield. Instead, the Post Office maintained that they want to continue services in Skegby and are inviting applicants to run the Post Office at a new location in the area.

Mr Anderson said: “Our meeting was very productive and I am delighted that residents in Skegby will still have access to Post Office services.”

“I urge any local retailers thinking about becoming a postmaster to apply.”

Any local retailer interested in becoming a postmaster for Skegy, either within their existing business or at a new site in the town, should apply by visiting runapostoffice.co.uk/branch/skegby-post-office-sutton-in-ashfield-ng17-3dt