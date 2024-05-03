Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bellway is constructing a housing estate consisting of 300 houses off Ashland Road West.

However, the development has sparked controversy among the residents ever since the plans were unveiled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Coun Paul Grafton of Ashfield District Council, the issue with the Sutton development is the continuous disruption it causes.

A photo provided by Coun Grafton from the site.

He said: “Parking on pavements prevents mobility access to pass.

“Parking on the apex of junctions causing danger to residents trying to pull out from Evans Avenue on to Ashland Road West.

“Two street cleaning lorries are parked outside the corner residents house daily from 8am until the end of the working day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These move constantly, starting their engines, cleaning up the road surface and returning to park many, many times a day.

“The onsite parking area is totally inadequate for all the staff and I dread to think what it will be like when construction teams become involved.”

He said he found the disruptions “intolerable” and said residents should not be subjected to it, as he added many were facing blocked access to their homes.

Coun Grafton said he is now in contact with Bellway’s site manager who has “promised more cooperation” with these concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Ashfield District Council said: “We have had assurances from Bellway that they are working hard to be a good neighbour and minimise where possible disruption to people living nearby and we are pleased they have provided direct contact details for any resident concerns.

“A construction site and building project of this size means there will inevitably be periods of activity that impact more adversely than others.

“We continue to engage with Bellway and they are keeping practices under review and listening to any issues raised. It is hoped disruption will be further minimised when they are able to create two entrances to the site, an in and out route for vehicles.”

A Bellway spokesperson said: “As a responsible developer, Bellway takes all of its requirements for being a considerate neighbour on our construction sites very seriously, and ensures we are adhering to the conditions set out in our planning consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We refute the allegations being raised by the Councillor, as we have taken every step to ensure the health and safety of our neighbours and our staff and subcontractors on site.

“We have created adequate parking facilities on site to prevent parking on nearby roads, and the road sweeper is there to keep roads clear and not cause a hazard to motorists, but this is only used as an when necessary and does not work around the clock, and only operates during permitted hours.

“By its very nature, construction works can be disruptive and can cause issues for nearby residents. However, while we do everything we can to limit this.”